Mahbubnagar: Officials told to finalise tenders of rescue centre

Mahbubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao directed the officials concerned to complete tenders at the earliest for the rescue and rehabilitation (ROR) of people submerged under the ongoing Udandapur reservoir within the stipulated time. These works were taken up as part of Palamuru-Rangareddy Upliftment scheme.

The Collector reviewed land acquisition works under various projects, national highways, railways, etc., in the district, with officials of revenue, engineering and other departments through video conference on Tuesday.

He instructed the officials concerned to issue amendments on the objections relating the PN immediately. He also directed them to take immediate clearances for land leveling works, internal roads and revised estimates in the rehabilitation centers.

Later, the Collector reviewed land acquisition for railway projects and national highways.

Additional Collector of Revenue K Sita Rama Rao, DRO K Swarnalatha participated in the review meeting.