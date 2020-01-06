Mahbubnagar: Palamuru University students shine at inter-varsity sports meet in Karnataka

Mahbubnagar: Harika Devi and G Maheshwari, students of Palamuru University, won the athletics and sports competitions held at the 80th All-India Inter-University Meet held at Mangalore in Karnataka State recently. Harika Devi bagged second place in 200 meters running race and won silver medal, while G Maheshwari came second place in 3,000 meters steeplechase' competition and bagged silver medal.



Speaking on the achievement by the university students, Palamuru University Registrar Pindi Pawan Kumar expressed his happiness and congratulated the girl students for excelling at the all-India level competition and bringing name and fame to the university at the national level.

"For the first time our university students participated in the All-India Inter University Athletic Competition and bagged second place. It is really a great matter of pride that our girls had excelled in their respective fields and brought laurels for the university and the Mahbubnagar district," said the PU Registrar, while congratulating the students.

Physical Director of Palamuru University K Balaraj Goud also expressed his happiness and congratulated the students on the occasion.