Mahbubnagar: SC youths urged to apply for free coaching

Mahbubnagar: The unemployed youth from schedule caste communities from Mahbubnagar have been advised to apply online for availing free coaching offered by the State government for various posts under Group 1,2,3,4 and police constable and SI posts.

While informing this, district Collector S Venkat Rao said that as the State government is soon going to release notification for various posts in different government departments, to appear for competitive examination, the State government of Telangana has decided to provided free coaching to all the SC unemployed youth from economically poor families.

As part of this, the State government has decided to provide free coaching for at least 100 candidates from SC communities from Mahbubnagar district.

For availing this, the interested candidates need to apply through online and based on the marks obtained in their qualifying degree examination vthe candidates will be selected for the free coaching programme offered by the government.

The free coaching programme will be offered for two months in Mahbubnagar district headquarters at Teachers Training Centre in the district.

Interested candidates are advised to apply online through the website http;/tsstudycircle.co.in by April 18th this month. The online applications will begin from April 9th and will end on April 18 this month.

For more details, interested candidates can contact the phone numbers 9885929862, 8309657774 and can get their doubts clarified.

Similarly, the district administration of Mahbubnagar has also advised the unemployed SC youth whoever is interested to join the police jobs in the State also to apply for free training and coaching programme through online from April 7 to April 12.

Interested candidates are urged to apply online through www.tsstudycircle.co.in and for more details they are advised to call to study circle director Srinivas on phone numbers 8500334470.