Mahbubnagar: Tourism circuit to connect famous pilgrimage spots

Mahbubnagar: Aiming to promote tourism in a big way in Mahbubnagar, the district administration has formed a tourism circuit connecting the famous pilgrimage spot of Manyamkonda Temple, Pillala Marri and KCR Eco part and to facilitate easy transportation of tourists to all these places. A special tourist bus will be launched on Sunday for the purpose.

Informing this, District Collector S Venkat Rao said Tourism Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud would be launching the first special tourist bus on Sunday (October 10) from district headquarters. Based on the response from tourists, more buses would be run connecting other tourist places in Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Mahbubnagar. However, this will be done based on the directions of the Tourism Minister, he said.

Explaining more on the first of its kind tourist bus transportation by the Tourism department, the Collector revealed that the bus will run on weekly holidays, weekends like Sundays. For this, the tourism department has fixed a ticket of Rs 300 for adults and Rs 200 for children (5-12 years). At this cost, lunch will be provided to tourists and tea will be served twice.

The tourist bus will leave the District Collector's office at 8 am and reach Manyam Hill. After a quick visit, offerings will be made.

After visiting the Science Museum, Children's Park, Archaeological Museum and Mini Zoo in Pillamarri, the bus will reach KCR Eco Urban Park in the afternoon; where in the tourists will be served with lunch and tea.

After having lunch at the Park, tourists can enjoy by visiting various places like adventure parks, rain forest and boating in the KCR Urban Eco Park, after which tourists will be dropped off at the collectorate again.

Those interested to go on a trip of the tourists circuit in the district can contact the Tourism Department counter at the District Collector's Office for tickets, or they can even call the phone number 8125351022 for more details.