Mahbubnagar: TS way ahead in developing amenities says Srinivas Goud

Mahbubnagar: Laying a foundation stone for the construction of a bridge connecting Naginonipally to Buddharam in Hanwada mandal in the district on Monday, Excise Minister Dr V. Srinivas Goud said that the State government is giving highest priority to provide basic amenities such as laying of roads, drains, drinking water, and 24 hours of power to the people, apart from other facilities.

In fact, Telangana is standing as an example to the other States in the country in not just implementation of welfare and development programmes to the people, but at giving priority to sectors like healthcare and education of the poor. He said the government has taken many initiatives to provide high quality free healthcare services to the public in the government hospitals and by setting up 100s of Gurukula residential schools providing good quality education to the students of SCs, STs, minorities and backward class students.

Stressing that because of the government's initiatives, today, each and every road in the rural and urban areas are shining like mirrors and it has enabled smooth and accident free movement of vehicular transportation in the State.

"In every constituency we have constructed beautiful roads with green avenue plantations along both sides. All the major roads connecting the surrounding municipalities of Mahbubnagar have been converted into double lane and trees and plants are planted on both sides giving sere green look for the commuters, unlike earlier we are not witnessing any kind of serious traffic problems in the district," observed the Minister.

Earlier in the day, the Minister performed Bhoomi Pooja for the construction of a bridge connecting Naginonipalli to Buddharam in Hanwada. The bridge will be built over a rivulet with an estimated cost of Rs 49 lakh.

Speaking after the land breaking ceremony, the minister reminded that before Telangana State formation, the leaders during that time did not pay any attention to the construction of infrastructure such as roads, drains and drinking water in villages and rural towns.

"Despite having done so much, a lot is yet to be done and for that we need the support and patronage and the cooperation of the people and the local leaders," observed the Minister, while taking part in the laying of foundation stone for a bridge in Hanwada mandal on Monday.

MPP Balaraju, MPDO Dhanunjaya, local public representatives and officials took part in the programme.