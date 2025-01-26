Mahesh Goud slams Bandi for remarks on Indira Gandhi

Hyderabad: PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud demanded that the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar should tender apology to the people, following the his remarks against the welfare schemes of the State government.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, the Congress leader felt that it does not befit Bandi’s position as a Union Minister and questioned as to how he could oppose a welfare scheme only because it is named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Describing it as Bandi Sanjay’s stooping to new low, he termed this as political rhetoric by the former BJP State president to gain acceptance. “He is not able to digest the fact that the Congress government is launching multiple schemes on Republic day. Doesn’t the Bandi Sanjay wish to ensure the people at large get benefitted under these schemes? State populace will not forgive him, if he plays a spoilsport in the housing and other schemes which are being eagerly awaited by lakhs of beneficiaries,” he said.

Indicating that there will be direct contest between BJP and Congress in the upcoming local body polls, Mahesh Kumar Goud felt that there was no future left for the BRS and the party would break up into different factions in coming days.

He dared those questioning the welfare initiatives by the Congress government for an open debate. “We are ready for an open debate on one year of Congress government and 10 years of the BRS rule. What schemes did they deliver during the past one decade? Were they able to offer 2BHK or ration cards to the poor,” he asked.

Over fellow partymen and PCC working president T Jagga Reddy’s remarks on vendetta politics, PCC president clarified that the Congress was never a party which indulged in it.

“Congress has always remained aloof from vendetta politics. It is not the way of politics Congress practices. Anything we do remains under the legal purview,” he maintained.