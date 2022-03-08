Maheshwaram: MP Arvind inaugurates SB Box Cricket Stadium

Maheshwaram: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind along with Maheshwaram constituency BJP in-charge Andela Sriramulu inaugurated the SB Box Cricket Stadium at Gurramguda Chowrasta of Badangpet corporation on Sunday night.

On the occasion, the MP said persons involved in sports and games learn sportive spirit and are psychologically stronger in facing problems in life. He said that students should actively participate in sports along with their academic studies.

BJP leaders and public representatives of Badangpet Corporation, SB Box Cricket Ground owners Shyam Sundar Reddy and others were also present.