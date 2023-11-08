Mahila Atmeeya Sammelanam held at Mallapur, Harish Rao asks to vote wisely

The Mahila Atmeeya Sammelanam program organised in support of BRS at Mallapur in Uppal Constituency MLA candidate Mr. Bandari Lakshma Reddy in the Uppal constituency was a great success. The presence of Shri Harish Rao, Hon'ble Minister for Medical, Health and Finance as the Chief Guest added prestige to the event along with MLC Shambhi Pur Raju, MLA Bheti Subhash Reddy, Election Incharge Ravula Sridhar Reddy, State Senior Leaders Ragidi Lakshma Reddy, Singireddy Somesekhar Reddy, many BRS women corporators, key leaders, and party women workers, with a total of around 5000 people in attendance.

During the meeting, Uppal MLA Bheti Subhash Reddy acknowledged the significant contribution of the women of Uppal constituency in the Telangana movement and said that they are now showing their support by voting for the car symbol in large numbers.

MLA Bheti Subhash Reddy also highlighted the various development programs that have been implemented in the Uppal constituency. These include the establishment of Basti Dawakhanas under the leadership of Minister Harish Rao, the construction of Uppal Skyway with the cooperation of the government, and the building of double bedroom houses. He assured the women that the development will continue and urged them to vote for Bandari Lakshma Reddy and give a huge majority in the upcoming elections.

Harish Rao who spoke on the occasion highlighted the welfare scheme in Telangana and asked the women to think twice before voting and to ensure that right person is voted.



