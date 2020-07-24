Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday virtually launched Mahindra University along with the Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra here at Bahadurpally in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Anand Mahindra has played a key role in designing and developing the varsity. He asked the university to prioritize new innovations and extended wishes to Anand Mahindra.

The chairman of the group said that they have begum journey in educational philanthropy in 1953 with scholarships to global universities. "Building one in India was a dream that came true with the launch of Mahindra University today," he said.



Anand Mahindra would act as vice-chancellor of the university which is built over 130 acres in Hyderabad. Degree, PG, PhD, management, media, law, education, liberal arts, designs courses will be offered.

We began our journey in educational philanthropy in 1953 with scholarships to global universities. Building one in India was a dream that came true with the launch of @MahindraUni today. We were honoured to receive a message of good wishes from the honourable PM @narendramodi 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/szPZmuTlGY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 24, 2020





I want to thank the Honourable CM of Telangana, Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao, Sri K. T. Rama Rao @KTRTRS and their colleagues in the government. Mahindra University will add luster to the educational achievements of the state of Telangana: @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/vvF0v0PhXe — Mahindra University (@MahindraUni) July 24, 2020



