BRS district president demands apology from Mynampally

The district president of T Harish Rao team David on the instructions of Harish appani the founder president of T Harish Rao team demanded the MLA Mainampalli Hanumantha Rao who had recently criticised the Health minister T Harishrao personally and criticised the BRS Party against the outcry that his son's name was not announced in the BRS party Candidate ticket list presented by the Chief Minister KCR yesterday.



David the district president of T Harish Rao team Stated in press meet that it is a shame to make in appropriate comments on the health minister who have won the hearts of the Telangana people as unblemished gentleman, Struggled for Separate Telangana.

Who sincerely working for the development of Telangana people.

In the past Mainampalli has said in many meetings that the Telangana state would be developed Under the leadership of Harish Rao especially in the medical sector.

On this occasion he asked Mainampalli to appolzyze Harish Rao Otherwise warned a disciplinary action if he did not take his words back.