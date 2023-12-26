Maintain State at top in employment rate: B Vinod Kumar asks govt

Hyderabad: Stating that the Telangana State was on top in the country in terms of skilled work force during the last ten years under the rule of BRS government, former Planning Board vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar urged the Congress government to continue in the same spirit.

Vinod Kumar said that since there were ample employment opportunities in the State youth from different parts of the country were coming to Telangana. Telangana has the highest employment generation capacity with 85.45 per cent. He also urged the youth who have done Degree, MBA, B.Tech and other higher studies to properly utilise opportunities in government as well as private sector. He said that it was the BRS government which provided employment opportunities to the youth by bringing many foreign companies to Hyderabad. He hoped that the Telangana state would stand on top in terms of skilled employees and other sectors.

The BRS leader recalled that to provide employment opportunities and to make them entrepreneus, the government had started T-Hub and T works, which resulted in many innovations. He also recalled that the government had set up IT Towers in tier two towns in the state. Coordination between the T-Works and T-Hub, several Hackathons, innovation challenges had got a mention in the Skill India report. The BRS has made Telangana where people were comparing the old and new Telangana, said Vinod Kumar.