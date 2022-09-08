Maintain status quo until further orders: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single Judge headed by Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Wednesday heard the writ petition filed by B Goparaju and 10 other journalists, sought to issue interim directions to the State government represented by its Principal Secretary Department of Agriculture and Cooperation and 6 other government authorities to conduct elections to the Journalists Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad by including the names of the petitioners in the eligible voters list of the society.

Further, the petitioners contended that to declare the action of the respondents in rejecting the objections of petitioners herein for inclusion of their names in the eligible voters list of the Journalists Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Jubilee Hills as illegal and to include the names of petitioners herein in the eligible voters list of the Society and conduct elections to the Society.

Counsel for the petitioners N Sridhar Reddy informed the Court that the Cooperative officials have ignored the order of the High Court to consider the objections of the society members.

Hearing upon the contentions of the petitioner counsel, Justice A Abhishek Reddy queried with the Standing Counsel of Cooperative Societies, that what made the officials to ignore the Court direction was to consider the objections of the petitioners.

Further, Justice Abhishek Reddy, irked over the reply of Standing Counsel, Cooperative Societies, opined that it's a sheer contempt of court.

Justice Abhishek Reddy issued notices to the respondents that status quo shall be maintained and not to take any further action without the Court orders.

Justice Abhishek Reddy directed the respondents to file the counters. For further hearing, the matter adjourned to September 26

Holiday for HC tomorrow

On account of Ganesh idols immersion in twin cities, the Telangana High Court declared public holiday on September 9 i.e., on Friday. The public holiday will also be applied to the subordinate courts in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and in Rangareddy districts. Moreover, the offices of State Judicial Academy, TS Legal Services Authority, High Court Legal Services Committee, High Court Mediation and Arbitration Center, Hyderabad will also be declared as public holiday on September 9.

In lieu of this public holiday, it has decided that on November 19,2022 i.e., on Saturday, it is working day to the High Court.

A notification has been released by the Registrar General K Sujana.