Major fire mishap in Jangaon!

Major fire mishap in Jangaon!
Jangaon: A major fire broke out in two shopping malls located on Siddipet Road in Jangaon in the early hours of Sunday. According to sources, initially, a fire broke out from Vijaya Shopping Mall before it spread to the adjacent Sri Laxmi Mall. The reason for the fire is said to be due to an electric short circuit in Vijaya Shopping Mall.

The passersby who noticed the smoke emanating from the Vijaya Shopping Mall alerted the police and firefighters.

The authorities called up six fire tender vehicles to douse the fire.

However, both shops were completely gutted in the accident. Luckily, there were no casualties or injuries to anyone. Meanwhile, preliminary estimates suggest that garments worth around Rs 10 crore were gutted in the fire. The police registered a case.

