Live
- No violation of law when people in judiciary, politics meet: Kohli on PM's visit to CJI's house
- Teenager dies in bus-truck collision in MP's Chhatarpur
- Australia rest Test regulars for Pakistan series, no captain named yet
- PM Modi to launch multiple health projects worth Rs 12,850 cr on Tuesday
- Centre critically examining Ola Electric’s claims over solving consumer complaints
- Connection between Sleep and Mental Health: Tips to Improve Sleep and ease Anxiety
- Heavy Police Deployment at Telangana Secretariat as TGS Protest Demands 'One Police-One State' Policy
- Diwali 2024: Facts and cultural significance of the festival of lights
- Woman Dies, Over 20 Fall Ill After Eating Contaminated Momos in Hyderabad
- Pakistan cricket team’s white-ball coach Gary Kirsten steps down from role in just six months
Just In
Major fire mishap in Jangaon!
Preliminary estimates suggest that garments worth Rs 10 cr gutted in the fire
Jangaon: A major fire broke out in two shopping malls located on Siddipet Road in Jangaon in the early hours of Sunday. According to sources, initially, a fire broke out from Vijaya Shopping Mall before it spread to the adjacent Sri Laxmi Mall. The reason for the fire is said to be due to an electric short circuit in Vijaya Shopping Mall.
The passersby who noticed the smoke emanating from the Vijaya Shopping Mall alerted the police and firefighters.
The authorities called up six fire tender vehicles to douse the fire.
However, both shops were completely gutted in the accident. Luckily, there were no casualties or injuries to anyone. Meanwhile, preliminary estimates suggest that garments worth around Rs 10 crore were gutted in the fire. The police registered a case.