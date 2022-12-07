Make elaborate arrangements for success of Kanti Velugu: Harish

Jagtial: Health Minister T Harish Rao told officials to make elaborate arrangements for the success of the second phase of 'Kanti Velugu' programme to be launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on January 18 across the State.

Harish Rao held a review meeting on the implementation of the 'Kanti Velugu' scheme with district Collectors, Additional Collectors, DMHOs and officials of other departments, through video conference on Tuesday from Jagtial Collectorate.

He directed to prepare micro-level plans for effective management in the districts. In the first phase of Kanti Velugu programme was conducted 8 months and the second phase will be completed in 100 working days. For this, the teams have been increased. 827 teams worked in the first phase and now 1,500 have been formed. All public representatives of local bodies including MPs, MLAs and MLCs should participate in this. Officers of all departments should participate enthusiastically in this programme which was beneficial to the public and should not be neglected anywhere, take it seriously and work, Harish Rao said.

All the people of the State would be tested and glasses would be distributed free of cost. There would be 30 lakh reading glasses and 25 lakh prescription glasses and distribution of the required glasses in the respective districts should completed the before the start of the programme.

Prescription glasses have to be distributed within a month of the tests.

The State government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for this programme. Harish Rao stated that before commencement of the Kanti Velugu camps, a joint meeting of the ministers, MLAs and officials of the relevant departments would be conducted so that all the aspects related to the programme were taken care of. Medical and Health Commissioner Shwetha, Public Health Director G Srinivas Rao, participated in the review held at Jagtial Collectorate.