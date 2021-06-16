Make Haritha Haram a grand success: Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy

Suryapet: District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddysaid that the seventh phase of Haritha Haram programme should be carried out enthusiastically like a people's movement. District Collector along with Additional Collector Padmaja Rani participated in Haritha Haram preparatory meeting held with officials concerned at district Collectorate on Wednesday

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the target is to plant 86 .70 lakh saplings in 7th phase of Haritha Haram programme in the district. The target is 70 lakh to 71 lakh in rural areas as well as 15 lakh in urban areas, he added. Authorities were advised to hold meetings in the presence of the Additional Collector of local bodies. It was suggested that each officer must have complete information as well as a thorough knowledge of all the matters that take place within their purview.

He advised the officials to be ready with proper plan as there is a possibility of field visits by the superiors and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He also said that MPDOs, MPOs must attend all the meetings in their jurisdiction. Development undertaken in the villages should be explained in the Gram Sabhas and regularisation is important in administration of local bodies. He warned to take stern action against the erring officials. The Collector suggested to list out villages and mandals which do not have a government nursery and select government to convert into government nurseries in those villages

He said pits should be dug under the supervision of forest department officials to plant saplings in Haritha Haram programme.

The Collector advised officials to involve people and people's representatives in Hartiha Haram programme and chalk out perfect plan for planting saplings in a large number in identified areas in the district.

ZP CEO Prem Karan Reddy, DFO Mukunda Reddy, PD Kiran Kumar, DPO Yadaiah, MPDOs, Gram Panchayat Secretaries were present.