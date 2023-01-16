Make 'Kanti Velugu' a grand success, says Harish

Gadwal: Health Minister T Harish Rao, along with Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari directed officials to get ready for the 'Kanti Velugu' programme and make it successful by doing a mock drill to rectify problems before its launch.

At a video conference, he stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would inaugurate the programme on January 18 in Khammam. From the next day it would be taken up in all districts at 9 am, he added.

The CS asked officials to invite all ministers, MLAs, MPs, ZP chairmen and other public representatives to involve them in the programme. CS Santhi Kumari directed the police to provide sufficient force to manage the crowd and the medical teams to complete eye tests of at least 120-130 people. She asked the teams, ANMs and ASHA workers to reach the eye camps at 8 am while urging officials to ensure grand success of the second phase of the 'Kanti Velugu' to set Guinness Book of World Records.

District Collector Valluri Kranti stated that 25 teams are planned to cover 255 villages, 77 municipal wards for 100 days across the district. "Every team should complete 120-130 tests in villages and urban areas.

Additional Collector Apoorva Chauhan, RDO Ramulu, DMHO Dr Shashikala, municipal commissioners Narasimhulu, Dayanand attended the meet.