Make perfect arrangements for Edupayala Jatara: DC

Medak: District collector Rajarshi Sha on Monday directed officials to make fool-proof arrangements to conduct the Edupayala Jatara on a grand scale from February 18 to 20. He interacted with officials via video conference on the progress of the arrangements and addressed a review meeting. Those present included SP Rohini Priyadarshini, Additional Collectors Pritam Singh and Ramesh.

Addressing the officials, the DC said, keeping in view past experience in not causing any inconvenience to devotees, the arrangements should be perfect.

"Non-receipt of complaints from the devotees will indicate the successful holding of the jatara". Sha advised officials to work well in coordination for four days and complete all necessary works by February 16.

He said many problems can be solved by regulating passes of four/two-wheelers and parking. In view of the huge funds received for the jatara construction of WCs and rooms and other permanent structures should be taken up.

The DC wanted barricading to be completed by February 16, flexes arranged and 600 sanitation staff appointed. He said officials should ensure that showers, taps and WCs, besides power supply worked properly. The Wi-Fy zones should be increased, Buses should be run to other areas, Expert swimmers should be deployed and health camps conducted.

The SP said once the arrangements were completed by February 16 she would brief the department personnel. She advised the police to strive to ensure that the past parking problems don't occur.

Among those present were DSP Saidulu, irrigation SE Mysayya. RDO Sairam, AD M Jairaj, DPO Saibabu, temple EO S Srinivas, ZP CEO Shailesh.