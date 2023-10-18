Make Rahul, Priyanka rally a grand success: Seethakka

Mulugu: Congress MLA Sithakka appealed to the people and party cadre and leaders to make the public meeting of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s public meeting to be held in the district on Wednesday a grand success.

Addressing the media persons after inspecting the venue of the meeting on Tuesday, she said the public meeting will be held in Ramanjapur village.

She said that the Congress leaders will kick-start the party campaign from the public meeting for the ensuing Assembly elections. She terming Rahul Gandhi a devotee of Lord Shiva. She expressed his pleasure over the Congress leader MP’s decision to start the electioneering from Mulugu. She said that the Congress leaders would reach Ramappa temple in a helicopter and have darshan of the presiding deity and will then proceed to address the public meeting at Ramanujapur.

Sithakka said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will announce the welfare initiatives of the party in the meeting.

A bike rally will be taken out to the place of public meeting.

Meanwhile, the district administration held a review meeting on the security arrangements for the visit of the Congress leader to the temple and the public meeting.