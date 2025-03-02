Make students physically fit, mentally strong: CM

Hyderabad: CM A Revath Reddy launched the Young India Police School brochure and a website of the Young India Police School here on Saturday.

He directed officials to focus on sports, ensuring students receive comprehensive physical training and competitive exposure. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing quality education and opportunities to these children. He stressed the need for a progressive education system and highlighted the significance of adopting innovative learning methodologies to equip students with knowledge and skills for the future.

Officials were ordered to prioritise children of martyred police personnel in admissions, recognising the sacrifices made by their families. “The schools should be developed as a national role model similar to Sainik Schools ensuring high standards of education, discipline, and leadership training,” CM stressed while reviewing the school uniform designs and provided suggestions for the upcoming school at Manchirevula.