Make women aware about health scheme: Collector Karnan

Karimnagar: The District Collector RV Karnan inspected the Arogya Mahila Kendra, set up at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Buthirajaram Colony here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed the officials to make every woman aware about the Arogya Mahila programme introduced by the State government to provide treatment for eight types of health problems mainly faced by women.

He said that in the Arogya Mahila programme conducted every Tuesday, the staff working at the health centre should be women and depending on the severity of the problem, those in need should be sent to the District Hospital. Later, they enquired about the details of medical examinations and attendance provided at the centre. District Medical Officer Dr Juveria, doctors and other staff participated.