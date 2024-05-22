Make your vote count: Eatala

Live
Just In
Former minister and senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender urged the people to elect leaders who have guts to raise issues faced by them
Warangal: Former minister and senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender urged the people to elect leaders who have guts to raise issues faced by them. Speaking at a meeting in Warangal on Tuesday, he said that the Congress came to power by making false promises. The aspirations of the people in Telangana remained unfulfilled in the last 10 years. It’s time for the people to realise and raise their voice against the government, which is yet to make a move to fill the vacant jobs, Eatala said.
He urged the youth to support the BJP candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy in the ensuing by-poll to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency. Eatala cautioned the voters to take care when they exercise their franchise.
Former MLA Aroori Ramesh, BJP Warangal district president Ganta Ravi Kumar, Errabelli Pradeep Rao, Kusuma Satish Babu, Allam Nagaraju and actor Abhinav Sardar were among others present.