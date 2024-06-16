Alliance govt aims to give good governance says C M Ramesh

Anakapalli : Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh mentioned that the alliance government will investigate into the programmes and projects undertaken by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh in the past five years and consider serious action against the officials involved in irregularities.

Addressing media here on Saturday, Ramesh said the YSRCP government engaged people, including Vasudeva Reddy, Venkata Reddy, Rajeswar Reddy and Madhusudan Reddy, and gave them posts to destroy the system and impact the law and order in the state.

The MP made it clear that the alliance government would take action against KVV Satyanarayana and Dhanunjaya Reddy for committing financial frauds and violations.

Further, Ramesh made it clear that the alliance government is not a dumping yard to accept those who exit the YSRCP and join the BJP-TDP-JSP. There is no intention to invite public representatives, who looted the public and state for the past five years, he emphasised.



Recalling that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party would block the Land Titling Act in the Parliament, the MP suggested the former Chief Minister to protect the members of the Rajya Sabha first.

Expressing confidence, Ramesh said that with the cooperation of the State and Central governments, industries would be brought to Anakapalli district and employment opportunities will be provided to the local youth.He stated that he would develop the Anakapalli parliament constituency and seven Assembly constituencies as promised. He opined that the state would be developed under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

The MP assured the people of Anakapalli that he will develop the parliamentary constituency in such a way that people would elect CM Ramesh again in the next elections.



Speaking about the new railway zone, Ramesh pointed out that the zone was not established because the previous government did not allot required land in Visakhapatnam. The new alliance government would allocate the land and work related to the railway zone would progress.



People gave good judgment in the 2024 polls by ending the anarchic rule of the YSRCP. In future, the alliance would win 25 MP seats, he expressed confidence.

BJP state vice-president, former MLC PVN Madhav, former MLC Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, Dadi Ratnakar, media coordinator Venna Sreerama Murthy were present.