Malkajgiri SOT Police Arrest Six for Duping Victims by Impersonating Government Officials

On tip-off information the sleuths of SOT, Malkajgiri & Keesara Police, Rachakonda have apprehended Six persons who have cheated innocent people among which one accused by name A Surender Reddy has impersonated himself as Sri Vem Narendar reddy, Chief Advisor to the State Government of Telangana and cheated 7 persons in the guise of transferring them to their willing place of postings. In addition to that the said Six accused persons on the guise of allotting 2BHK flats at Cherlapally and also they have cheated other innocent persons by offering them jobs at Food Corporation of India. All together they have cheated involving an amount of Rs 1.29Crores.

The details of the accused persons:-

1 : Anugu Surender Reddy S/o: Late Balreddy Age: 34yrs Occ: Catering/(Mid day Meals agency at ZPHS Kushaiguda) R/o: Plot No. 145, Ganesh Nagar, Near Vasavi Shiva Nagar, Kushaiguda N/o: Husnabad Village, Bhongir Mandal 2 : Merina Rose W/o: Jerome Age: 52yrs Occ: House wife R/o: Plot No.2, Chandeeshwari nagar colony, Nagaram, Keesara 3 : Bolugula Anjaiah S/o Yadaiah Age: 34yrs Occ: Pvt Employee R/o: H No. 8-189, SLNS Colony, Annojiguda, Pocharam. N/o: Thukkapuram Village, Athmakur (M) Mandal, Nalgonda 4 : Banda Venkatesh S/o Late Mallaiah Age: 55yrs Occ: Security Guard R/o Sai nagar Dammaiguda (V) Keesara (m) Medchal-Malkajgiri dist 5 : Katravath Gopal Nayak S/o: Kandya Nayak Age: 48yrs Occ: Mason R/o: Plot No.44, Jaikisan colony, Jammigadda. 6 : Anugu Harshini Reddy W/o: Sanjeeva Reddy Age: 33yrs Occ: Pvt Teacher R/o: Plot No.200, TPS Krishnanagar Colony, Godumakunta village, Keesara

Seized Property:-

1. Fake double bedroom allotment copies-98

2. Duplicate Stamps(RDO Keesara)-02

3. Mobile Phones -08

4. Cash Rs-1,97,000/-

Modus operandi:

The accused has cheated 7 other people who belong to the education department and he by communicating himself over phone has impersonated as Sri Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Advisor to the State Government of Telangana and collected Rs 7,00,000/-(7 Lakhs) on the pretext of providing transfers to their interested places.

The accused Surender Reddy who has the contract of Mid Day Meals has contacts with MEO office used to pose himself as a state government employee and made the innocent people believe that he has high influence in government of telangana and he would help them in getting 2BHK allotments and also he would help them in getting jobs in Food corporation of India. Taking this advantage the accused has cheated many innocent people along with other accused Merina Rose, Banda Venkatesh, Bolugula Lingaiah and others have conjointly cheated around 100 persons to a tune of Rs 1,04,00,000/-(1Crore 4Lakhs). They also cheated the victims by promising jobs and collected around 18,50,000/-(18.5Lakhs).

Brief History of accused A1:

In the year 2021 the accused A1 A Surender Reddy was arrested by Neredmet Police while he was indulging in Illegal Cricket Betting vide Cr No. 723/2021 U/s 3,4 and 5 of Gaming Act of PS Neredmet.

Brief facts of the cases:

1.Cr No.432/2024 U/s 319(2), 318(4), 316(2) r/w 3(5) of BNS of PS Ghatkesar

The accused A1 called the victim/complainant of this case by impersonating introduced over phone himself as Sri Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Advisor to the state of Telangana and he has cheated the victim and 6 others(Education Department) to a tune of 7Lakh rupees on the guise of helping them in obtaining their interested place of posting.

2. Cr.No. 655 /2024 U/s 406,419, 420,468,471, 474 r/w 34 of IPC of PS Keesara

In this case the in the month of November 2023 the victim/complainant Smt Kalyani has approached the accused Merina Rose who inturn has introduced them to another accused Surender Reddy and other accused persons, who have promised of allotting 2BHK Flats on their names if they give 2.5Lakhs for each Flat. Accordingly the victim along with his co-brother has paid 2.5Lakhs each totaling 5Lakhs. In addition to that the accused A1 to A4 have conjointly cheated around 100 victims approximately.

3.Cr No. 656/2024 U/s 406,420 r/w 34 of IPC of P.S Keesara.

In this case the accused A1 to A4 also cheated two more innocent persons offering them Jobs in Food Corporation of India and collected Rs 18.5 Lakhs from them.

1. Transfer offer victims- 07(total amount collected 7Lakhs)

2. 2BHK victims- 98 (total amount collected 1.04Crores)

3. Job Fraud victims-02 (total amount collected 18.5Lakhs)

Total Amount = 1.29 Crores

S No Name of the Accused Received amount in Transfers Received amount in 2BHK Received amount in Job Fraud Total amount 1 A Surender Reddy 7,00,000/- 88,30,000/- 10,50,000/- 1,05,80,000/- 2 Merina Rose 12,50,000/- 5,00,000/- 17,50,000/- 3 Bolugula Anjaiah 2,50,000/- 3,00,000/- 5,50,000/- 4 Banda Venkatesh 40,000/- 40,000/- 5 Gopal Nayak 30,000/- 30,000/-

Appeal to the Public: The Police Rachakonda hereby appeals to all the public that never approach any person/middleman for getting allocation of 2BHK houses. We also appeal if any other innocent people are cheated by the accused apprehended may approach Keesara Police. Also requested the Public to be aware of the fraudsters who impersonate themselves in the name of Government Officials/Influential persons and cheat in the name of providing Jobs/allocation of 2BHK houses.

Caution: Fraudsters cheating innocent people on the name of impersonating them as Govt Officials/Political leaders and misusing their names on the name of providing jobs in Pvt/State/Central Departments, in transfers to the requested places, in allotment of 2BHK houses and in the other Govt beneficiary programmes. In such incidents public are requested to approach Rachakonda Police.

It is also instructed all the DTP operators and stamp vendors not to indulge in preparation of official documents and official stamps of Government without any proper authorization from the departments concerned. Any deviation will be dealt in accordance with Law.

The above arrests were made under the direct supervision of Sri. G Sudheer Babu, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, and under the guidance of Smt. Padmaja, IPS., DCP Malkajgiri, Sri. A Ramana Reddy., DCP, SOT-I, Sri. N Narsimha Reddy, Addl DCP, SOT-I, Sri. V Srikanth Goud, ACP, SOT-I, the following Inspectors and team have done the investigation process Sri A Venkataiah, Inspector Keesara, SOT Inspectors G Janaiah, D Praveen Babu, T Ravikumar and P Chandrasekhar Reddy, SOT, Malkajgiri Zone, SOT, Malkajgiri Zone and Keesara Police.

