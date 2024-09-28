Malkajgiri SOT police arrests a man for carrying illegal weapons

In a significant crackdown on illegal arms trade, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri, along with the Neredmet Police, apprehended a 25-year-old man, Bollinkala Sai Ram Reddy, for possessing a cache of illegal weapons. The arrest took place in RK Puram on the evening of September 27, 2024, following credible information regarding his illicit activities.

Bollinkala Sai Ram Reddy, a resident of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, was found in possession of seven country-made weapons and eleven live rounds. The weapons included various types, such as a pistol, revolver, and multiple air pistols. Authorities seized a mobile phone along with the firearms.

According to police reports, Reddy, who previously discontinued his Bachelor of Commerce studies four years ago, has a criminal background with two theft convictions leading to jail time. Following his release, he allegedly devised a plan to engage in arms trafficking, intending to sell the weapons at inflated prices in Hyderabad. He reportedly established connections with suppliers from Maharashtra to procure the weapons.

The police action was carried out under the jurisdiction of Cr No 678/2024, citing violations of the Arms Act. Reddy was also linked to two other criminal cases, including a theft charge under Cr.No.194/2024 from the Uppal Police Station.

The operation, carried out under the supervision of Sri. G Sudheer Babu, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, and DCP Malkajgiri Smt. Padmaja, resulted in the successful dismantling of an illegal arms network potentially tied to a broader criminal activity in the region.