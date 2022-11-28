Malla Reddy vows to cooperate with IT officials

Hyderabad: The Minister Malla Reddy stated that he, along with the family members, will cooperate with the IT investigation. The Telangana Lobour Minister, while en route to a programme in Uppal, stated that the auditor will participate on behalf of him in the investigative process.

Prior to the IT investigation, the Minister made significant remarks during his visit to Siddipet. As long as CM KCR is present, according to Malla Reddy, he won't be afraid. He asserted that modifications to IT regulations will be made countrywide once BRS assumes power in 2024.

He said, this type of IT raids won't happen. He claimed that people may make as much money as they could and pay for IT within their capabilities.