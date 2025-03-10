Mallanna demands due share for BCs in politics

Mahabubnagar: At a one-day BC JAC Political Awareness Conference held in Mahabubnagar on Sunday, MLC Teenmaar Mallanna demanded a greater political share for Backward Classes (BCs) and challenged all political parties to oppose the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, alleging that it is depriving the BC youth of job opportunities.

Speaking at the event held at Crown Garden Function Hall, Mallanna said that BCs must unite to secure their rightful place in governance. He administered an oath to the attendees, declaring, “We want our share, our honor, and our positions. We will stay united until we achieve political power.” He accused mainstream political parties of neglecting BCs and failing to provide them with adequate representation.

Mallanna criticized political parties like the BJP, Congress, and BRS, stating that if they truly believe in social justice, they should immediately remove the EWS quota, which he claimed is unfairly taking away opportunities meant for BCs. He also targeted leaders like MP DK Aruna and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, accusing them of frequently switching parties for personal political gains. He asserted that unlike them, BC leaders do not compromise their principles for power.

BC JAC coordinator Vatte Janayya Yadav expressed full support for Mallanna and praised his continuous efforts to unite BCs across Telangana. He called on the community to stand with him in the fight for political representation. BC Samaj State President Sangem Suryarao predicted that Mahabubnagar would soon become a BC stronghold, with BC leaders securing key positions in governance. He urged BC voters to be cautious of political conspiracies aimed at dividing them.

The event saw the participation of around 40 BC caste organization representatives, along with various public and student leaders. Key figures in attendance included Ravi Mudiraj, M Srinivas Sagar, and Maitri Yadayya, along with several other community leaders. The conference concluded with a strong call for BC unity and political assertion. Leaders vowed to continue their fight for a fair share in governance and urged BCs to remain steadfast in their demand for equal opportunities.