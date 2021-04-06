Mallannasagar to be ready by June 2

Hyderabad: Telangana's biggest man-made reservoir Mallannasagar with 50 tmc ft capacity under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is set to be inaugurated before the beginning of the kharif season in June this year.

The State Government wants to inaugurate the scheme on June 2 which happens to be the Telangana formation day. The reservoir will provide irrigation facilities to 1.25 lakh acres in old Medak and Nalgonda districts.

This was indicated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday at Haldi Vagu, Vargal mandal in Siddipet after releasing water from Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir. The Chief Minister asked the officials to complete the works on fast track so that it can be inaugurated before the agricultural season begins.

The Mallanna sagar pump house has eight machines with 43 megawatts capacity. The water discharge capacity is 248.500 cusecs. According to officials, more than 80 per cent of the works were completed and the rest of the construction works are under progress.

Once completed the reservoir would also supply water to Baswapur reservoir which provides irrigation facility in the drought-hit parts in the old Nalgonda district.

The water from the reservoir would also be pumped into Singur reservoir to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs in the crisis time.

KCR said that the water released from Kondapochamma sagar would go to Sangareddy canal through Haldi Vagu and enter the Nizam Sagar. The released water would fill up 20 tanks in the local villages and help the farming community to take up agricultural activity in the summer season as well.

The chief minister said the action plan drawn to create one-crore acres of ayacut under the Kaleshwaram would be completed once the Mallannasagar reservoir is dedicated to the nation.

The Kaleshwaram lift scheme is a boon for farming activity round the year, he said. State Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy and Ministers T Harish Rao and V Prashanth Reddy were among those who were present with the Chief Minister at Kondapochamma sagar.