Live
- 11 People Detained In Nashik, Maharashtra For Killing A Man Transporting Meat
- Driving behaviour change and achieving desired outcomes
- A seamlessly personalised hair colour experience
- Congress will win in both Telangana and at Centre, says Bandla Ganesh
- Jana Sena mulls for development of Godavari districts
- YS Jagan deposits funds into Jr lawyers accounts under ‘YSR Law Nestham’
- ‘Hanu-man’ to hit theatres after ‘Bholaa Shankar’
- MBBS student ends life in Kurnool
- 10 People Died In A Head-On Collision Between Two Buses In Odisha
- ‘OG’ finishes 50% of its shooting
Man brutally murdered in Jagtial
Juvvikindi Vamsi (23) of Birpur works in a driving school in Tungur. He loved a young woman from a village. The young woman's family members, who knew about the matter, got her married to another man two years ago.
Hyderabad: A young man who was still in a relationship with his girlfriend who was married two years ago, was brutally murdered. This incident which took place in broad daylight in Jagtial district created a sensation locally. According to the police, Juvvikindi Vamsi (23) of Birpur works in a driving school in Tungur.
He loved a young woman from a village. The young woman's family members, who knew about the matter, got her married to another man two years ago. However, the young woman's family members have warned Vamsi several times, suspecting that the two are often talking on the phone and meeting even though she is married. However, as he did not change, they planned to kill him.
On Sunday, two men who intercepted Vamsi, who was coming from Kolwai to Tungur on a bike, attacked him with an axe and brutally killed him. The incident created tension in the village. The victim's family members and villagers started agitation demanding that the accused should be handed over to them.
Senior police officials reached the village and and took control of the situation. The police assured the family members of legal action against the accused. The police registered a case on the complaint of Vamsi's mother and are investigating.