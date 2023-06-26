Man brutally murdered in Jagtial

Hyderabad: A young man who was still in a relationship with his girlfriend who was married two years ago, was brutally murdered. This incident which took place in broad daylight in Jagtial district created a sensation locally. According to the police, Juvvikindi Vamsi (23) of Birpur works in a driving school in Tungur.



He loved a young woman from a village. The young woman's family members, who knew about the matter, got her married to another man two years ago. However, the young woman's family members have warned Vamsi several times, suspecting that the two are often talking on the phone and meeting even though she is married. However, as he did not change, they planned to kill him.

On Sunday, two men who intercepted Vamsi, who was coming from Kolwai to Tungur on a bike, attacked him with an axe and brutally killed him. The incident created tension in the village. The victim's family members and villagers started agitation demanding that the accused should be handed over to them.

Senior police officials reached the village and and took control of the situation. The police assured the family members of legal action against the accused. The police registered a case on the complaint of Vamsi's mother and are investigating.