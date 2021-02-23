Man commits suicide over dispute with wife

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself late on Monday night in his agriculture field at Muslapur village in Alladurgmandal.

Ippa Shankar (26), who filmed a video before committing suicide, was identified as the victim. Shankar, who got married on January 7 of this year, was depressed because, within three days of their marriage, his wife allegedly left him. Shankar was also identified as an accused in connection with a murder case some seven years ago. The police of Alladurg have also claimed him to be a rowdy sheeter.

The elders of the Mudiraj community had kept him away, according to the comment in the video and his relatives. He had also requested the Alladurg not to hurt his elder brother. Shankar lamented that during the panchayat, everybody in the group favored women (his wife). He said that he had lost confidence in people. Shankar said he decided to eventually take the drastic step as no one from the group changed their attitude towards him, adding that he would have ended his life a few days earlier.

On February 6, at the Alladurg Police Station, Shankar filed a case against three elders, alleging that they were bullying him. Shankar's relatives alleged that no action against the elders was taken by the police. The Alladurg police have reported a case and are under investigation.