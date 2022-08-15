Man ends life after wife refuses to attend function in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: Depressed after wife refused to attend a function in his relatives' house, a man ended his life while continuing speaking in a video call. The incident took place in Pahadi Shareef, Maheshwaram constituency in Rangareddy district.

According to police, the man identified as Sai Kartik Goud (33), resident of Tukkuguda, along with his wife Ravali, went to Begumpet, Kandukuru mandal to attend a marriage at her relatives' house on August 12. While wife stayed there, Kartik returned on Saturday.

He called his wife and asked her to come to Bonalu festival at his aunty's house in Meerpet on Sunday. She didn't take his request seriously. Kartik depressed over this and called her again. He expressed anger on his wife saying that why can't she attend the function in his relatives house when he is attending all functions in her relatives' houses.

Informing her that he is committing suicide, he hanged himself to the roof. As he dropped the phone, nothing was visible. Ravali panicked and called their neighbours and requested them to save her husband. She also started to her house in Tukkuguda. But Kartik was dead by the time she reached house.

Police shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem. They registered a case and took up investigation.