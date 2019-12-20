Man ends life due to alleged police harassment in Sangareddy

A youngster on Friday committed suicide here at Narayanareddy colony in Sangareddy district due to alleged harassment from the police.

Niranjan Reddy in a suicide note accused ASI Srinivas Reddy, his aunt Punyavati, brother-in-law Chandu for his suicide and hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

However, the police said that Niranjan Reddy was involved in three theft cases. The police registered a case and recovered the suicide note.

The police shifted the body for post-mortem and launched a probe.