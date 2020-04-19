Man in quarantine centre attempts suicide in Asifabad

A man attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling ward at a quarantine centre in the government hospital in Komaram-Bheem Asifabad district.

Getting into details, the man urged the staff to shift him to another ward after a patient in the same ward tested positive for coronavirus. However, the officials did not pay attention to his request.

Enraged over the staff's move, the man tried to commit suicide. The officials of the quarantine centre alerted over incident who foiled his suicide attempt. The man was then shifted to another ward.

The coronavirus positive cases in Asifabad has touched five including the case of six-year-old boy infected with the virus. Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases reached 809 in the state on Saturday. So far, 186 people have been discharged from the hospital. At present, there are 605 active cases in Telangana.