Man kills father-in-law over family dispute in Asifabad

Representational image
Man kills father-in-law over family dispute in Asifabad

A man killed his father-in-law after a dispute with family members here on Monday night

A man killed his father-in-law after a dispute with family members here on Monday night. The incident came to the fore on Tuesday when the family members approached the police

According to the police, the victim, Gangaram (50), a mason is said to have questioned his son-in-law, Gopoi for not working and taking care of his daughter well which resulted in the quarrel between the couple. Gangaram was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

Gopi, who was a driver, married Priyanka after falling in love with her four years back.

A complaint was lodged by the Gangaram's wife Padma against her son-in-law. The Kagaznagar police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was shifted to Sirpur (T) government hospital for autopsy.

