Man murders wife in Abdullahpurmet

Hyderabad: Residents of Abdullahpurmet were in panic after a brutal murder took place on Tuesday. Suspicious of the wife who is harassing him by filing a case of domestic violence, the husband decided to get rid of her. According to the plan, he took the wife to his elder sister's house and beheaded her.

According to the police and locals, Kedala Vijaykumar (36) of Lalgudi Basti, Secunderabad got married to Pushpavati (40) of Puranapool in 2009. They have children Ganesh (13) and Bala Saraswati (9). The family has been living in a flat in Abdullahpurmet, JNNURM Housing Colony for two months.

It is known that this is the second marriage of Pushpavathi, who previously worked as a beautician. Vijay Kumar drives an auto and supports his family. Quarrels have been going on between husband and wife for some time. In this background, it is reported that a case of domestic violence has been filed against Vijaykumar at Medipalli Police Station. Vijaykumar grew suspicious about the behavior of his wife who was being harassed in the name of this case.

So, he decided to kill Pushpavati and made a plan. As part of this, he bought a sharp knife in a supermarket and hid it in his auto and waited for time. In this order, he took Pushpavathi in his auto at two o'clock on Tuesday afternoon saying that they need to clean his elder sister's house in the same colony.

When Vijay and Pushpavati went into a room in that house and got into an argument, the people working in the nearby flat came and stopped them. After that, Vijay Kumar cut off Pushpavati's head with a knife he had brought with him. A person stopped Vijaykumar who came out with blood stained clothes and informed the police.

Police reached the spot and took Vijay Kumar into custody. The body was sent for postmortem. Investigation of the case has started.