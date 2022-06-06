Man stabs wife to death in Mancherial

Mancherial: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly stabbed his wife to death suspecting her fidelity at Doordarshan Colony in Bellampalli on Monday. Bellampalli II town Inspector K Babu Rao said that woman identified as Sangarthi Jyothi (45), a homemaker and the wife of Shankar, superintendent at the office of Bheemini Mandal Parishad Development Officer MPDO.

It is reported that Shankar picked up an argument with Jyothi and in fit of a rage attacked with a knife. Jyothi was severely injured and was rushed to hospital where doctors declared brought dead. She called up her younger son Sashikiran who went outside at the time of the incident and informed about the assault. Shashikiran rushed home but could not save his mother. Shankar was suspecting her fidelity and was quarrelling with her for quite a long time. Jyothi has two sons and was married to Shankar over two decades back.

Shashikiran, lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered against Shankar under the Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigation is on.

Earlier in the day, in an unfortunate mishap, a 21-year old woman was killed on the spot after a TSRTC bus mowed down in Bellampalli on Monday.

Bellampalli police said that the victim was identified as Chintakindi Bavagni from Kannalabasti and the daughter of auto-rickshaw driver Venkatesh.

Bavagni received fatal injuries when the bus crushed her while she was crossing a junction, resulting in death. She was helping her parents in running the family as her father Venkatesh was relying on dialysis when his kidneys stopped functioning. She was working with a private diagnostic centre.

Rash and negligence appears to be the cause of the accident, as per a footage recorded on CCTV camera.

Venkatesh lamented that he lost the breadwinner of their family. He demanded stern action against the driver of the bus for causing the mishap and claiming the life of his daughter. Thode Krishna Reddy, an NRI of Mancherial requested TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar to take action against the driver posting the video clip of the accident on Twitter.