Man strangulates to death at lodge in Hyd

Hyderabad: A Man hanged his wife to death at a lodge in Afzalgunj on Saturday night.

According to the police, the couple Ramakrishna and Aruna checked into Manikantha lodge in Afzalgunj.

It is learnt that on Saturday night, the couple had an argument following which the man allegedly strangulated his wife and left the room.

On coming to know about it, the management of lodge informed the police who reached the spot.

After enquiry the police shifted the body for post-mortem examination to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is booked.

More details awaited.