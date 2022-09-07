Man vows to construct KCR's temple across Telangana

Hyderabad: It is not new to construct temples for actors and political leaders. Fans choose this way to show their love on their leaders and actors.

Recently a follower of TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao announced that he will construct temple for KCR across the State. Sri Shiridi Sai Brundavanam Peetam founding-chairman KJ Kishore Kumar, native of Hyderabad, said that he treats KCR as a God and will construct temples for him in the State. Initially KCR temple will be constructed in Medchal and later will construct in all constituencies, so that people will always remember him as the fighter, who achieved separate Telangana State.

But this is not for the first time to construct KCR temple. Gunda Ravinder, native of Dandepalli, Mancherial district, was a staunch follower of KCR and constructed a temple from his pocket money. He even performed daily puja. Later he put the temple for sale, claiming that he was not getting due recognition in TRS despite working hard for the party.

Meanwhile, a temple was constructed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Tamil Nadu former CM MGR, actor and political leader Khushboo have temples in Tamil Nadu.