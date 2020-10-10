Mancherial: AIMS doctor succeeds in rare spinal operation

Mancherial: Doctors at Agastya Institute of Medical Science (AIMS) Hospital in Mancherial district have performed a rare operation and made the patient able to walk. The doctors treated the patient who was unable to walk and stand after accidentally falling from second floor of a building.

The patient named Tirupati, a resident of Asifabad district was brought to the hospital in Mancherial for treatment after examining the condition. AIMS Hospital Doctor Srinivas examined and operated on the spinal cord to bring Tirupati back to normal. The family members and relatives of the hospital thanked the doctors. He thanked the staff for making the operation successful as he is now able to stand and walk after the operation.