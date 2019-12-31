Mancherial Civic chief G Swarupa Rani inspects DRC Center

Mancherial: Municipal Commissioner G Swarupa Rani inspected DRC Center at Andalamma Colony in Mancherial on Tuesday. She directed the workers to separate decomposed vegetables and make compost of it.



She called upon the people of the municipality to separate wet and dry garbage and hand over them separately to the garbage collection vehicles. She asked the citizens to take a photo if they see any garbage dump on road side and send it to people petitions WhatsApp no 9849907866. The people were also asked not to use plastic and everyone should cooperate for a plastic-free society, she said.

Health Assistant Sunil Rathod,municipal staff and others accompanied the civic chief.