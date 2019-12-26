Mancherial: Communist Party of India 95th Formation Day celebrated

Mancherial: Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders and activists celebrated the 95th Formation Day in a grand manner in Mancherial on Thursday. Later they distributed fruits to patients in the government hospital.



Speaking on the occasion, CPI district secretary K Shankar said the Telangana people had believed that their lives will improve after the formation of separate Telangana, but due to the negligence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, their lives became even more miserable. The TRS government had failed to do justice to the people, he pointed out.

With the family rule of the TRS government, the party leaders are looting the public, SC Corporation loans are not reaching the eligible Dalits, funds meant for fishermen have been diverted to others, he alleged. And those leaders, who fought for social justice, were arrested by the police, he added. Shankar wanted the people to vote for CPI candidates in the upcoming municipal elections.

Party leaders M Dasu, R Laxman, B Rajesham, Devi Pochanna, J Mallaiah, Padma, Vajra, Akbar Ali and others were present.