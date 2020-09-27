Mancherial: Inter student ends life after parents refuse to buy smartphone for her

An intermediate student committed suicide after her parents refused to buy her a smartphone for online classes. The incident occurred at Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district.

Pravalika, a native of Kishtapur village of Jaipur mandal consumed pesticide on September 20 after her parents refused to buy her a smartphone. She was admitted to a private hospital in Mancherial where she died while undergoing treatment on Saturday. She was pursuing intermediate in a private college in Mancherial town.

It is learned that Pravalika had been requesting her parents to buy her a smartphone for online classes but they did not pay heed to it. She took the extreme step when her parents went outside. Jaipur SI Ramakrishna registered a case and launched an investigation.

In a similar case, a 15-year-old Class 9 student ended his life after his parents refused to buy him a smartphone on September 9. He is resident of Kolwai in Bheerpur Mandal of Jagtial district. The boy's parents, who are toddy tappers had found their son hanging in their house when they returned from work. A case of suspicious death was registered.