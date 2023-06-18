Manipur people in Hyderabad stages protest

Live
Highlights
As a mark of protest against the violence going on in Manipur, the Manipur people living in Hyderabad have come together under the aegis of Hyderabad Manipuri Society to organise a sit-in protest at Dharna Chowk Marg, Hyderabad.
