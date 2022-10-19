Manthani boy earns national acclaim for 3D art work

Peddapalli: 3D artist Singarapu Sivaramakrishna of Manthani has gained national level acclaim for his 3D artwork he created at Bellari of Karnataka marking completion of 1000 km mark of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra recently.

Impressed with the 3D artwork, the party's social media wing published it on Rahul Gandhi's official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channel . Sivaramakrishna created a 3D art called 'Pillar of Hope' on the invitation of Rahul Gandhi's team members and it was well received across the country.

As part of the Bellary Yatra, Sivaramakrishna and Rahul Gandhi walked together and spoke for about 15 minutes about the importance of youth in the development of the country and that the youth should have high thoughts and ambitions.

Rahul suggested that youth should pay attention to what they are doing now; should have a proper plan for the future but should not have fear and take truth, unity and equality into the people.

It was discussed to promote the rare 3D art along with issues related to the country. Sivaramakrishna said that he will use every opportunity to popularize 3D art. Manthani MLA and Karnataka in-charge D Shridhar Babu participated in this programme.