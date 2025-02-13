Mantri asks MLAs from Madiga community to create awareness

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Wednesday asked the MLAs from the Madiga community to take up awareness programmes on the categorisation of the SCs. The Health Minister said that categorisation was to eradicate inequalities among oppressed castes. He said that classification is not against any caste or community. He wanted the MLAs to explain this to the people.

The Minister suggested that MLAs should take the responsibility of taking the fruits of classification to every corner. He said that it was the responsibility of the MLAs and the leaders of our community to ensure that people do not become agitated by believing the misconceptions and assumptions created by others.

The Minister reminded that the Congress Party had supported the categorisation from the beginning. In 2005, YS Rajasekhara Reddy moved a resolution in the Assembly in favour of the categorisation. He recalled that in 2018, Rahul Gandhi said that he was in favour of categorisation, expressing it in a meet held in Hyderabad.

He said that in the SC Declaration meeting held in Chevella in 2023, the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge himself made a statement in favour of the classification. He said that immediately after coming to power in December 2023, CM Revanth Reddy appointed a senior advocate to argue in favour of the classification in the Supreme Court.

The Minister said that in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, the Commission studied the population, education, employment, employment, economic and social conditions. He said that it toured the ten districts at the field level and took representations from the people and the respective social groups. He said that more than 8,000 complaints were received online and offline and they were compiled. After all kinds of analysis and study, a scientifically prepared report was submitted, he added.

The Minister informed the Commission suggested that the 15 most backward castes would be included in Group 1, 18 intermediate castes in Group 2, and the slightly better castes in Group 3. He said that the categorisation was being done to provide justice to all the castes as suggested by the Commission. The Minister advised the MLAs to take steps so that everyone participates in the triumph of classification. Professor Mallesham, TPCC leader Vijay Kumar and others participated in the meeting.