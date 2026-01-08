MANUU students incensed over notice to resume university land

Hyderabad: The students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) condemned the show-cause notice issued by the District Collector of Ranga Reddy regarding the proposed resumption of 50 acres of vacant land belonging to MANUU. This move is unacceptable and amounts to a direct attack on the future of students pursuing higher education at this Central University.

MANUU is a Central University established to serve students from across India, especially those belonging to backward communities, minorities and economically weaker sections. Thousands of students from remote regions, tribal areas and marginalised backgrounds depend on MANUU as a vital institution for access to quality higher education.

Former President, MANUU Students’ Union and National Vice President, Fraternity Movement, Umar Faruq, stated, “We will not surrender even an inch of MANUU land. MANUU land is not grabbed land; it is meant exclusively for students, particularly minority and economically weaker students. We will not tolerate any plan to snatch land from MANUU. The government should focus on development, not behave like a land mafia. Instead of supporting the university with land and infrastructure, the Telangana Government is attempting to resume land from an institution that already suffers from inadequate facilities. We have a severe shortage of hostels, especially boys’ hostels, and many departments are running multiple courses in the same buildings. For better education and infrastructure, MANUU needs more land—not less.”

Another student leader and AUSF MANUU member, Afreen Begum, a PhD scholar, highlighted the issue of women’s education “MANUU was established with the objective of promoting girls’ education. However, the university has only two girls’ hostels, which is grossly inadequate. We urgently need more hostels and facilities for women students and for that land is essential. The Telangana Government should not even think of taking away MANUU land.”

The students of MANUU collectively urge the Telangana Government to immediately withdraw the show-cause notice and refrain from any attempt to resume university land. Any such move will be strongly resisted by the student community. We demand that the government support MANUU’s growth, expansion, and development in the interest of inclusive and equitable education.