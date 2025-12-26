Many students injured as school bus overturns

Hyderabad: A school bus en route to an excursion to Jalavihar Water Park in Hyderabad overturned on Thursday, leaving several students injured. The bus, which was carrying over 60 children to the field trip, overturned near Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district.

The bus, operated by Rishi School, was taking children from Shamshabad to Jalavihar for a picnic when the accident occurred. Several sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the observers, a speeding car rammed into the bus from behind and the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and the bus overturned after hitting the divider, injuring many students in the accident

The mishap led to a major traffic jam on the Shamshabad route, bringing vehicles to a standstill for some time. Police and local officials reached the spot and restored traffic after the bus was moved aside using a crane.