  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Many students injured as school bus overturns

  • Created On:  26 Dec 2025 8:45 AM IST
Many students injured as school bus overturns
X

Hyderabad: A school bus en route to an excursion to Jalavihar Water Park in Hyderabad overturned on Thursday, leaving several students injured. The bus, which was carrying over 60 children to the field trip, overturned near Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district.

The bus, operated by Rishi School, was taking children from Shamshabad to Jalavihar for a picnic when the accident occurred. Several sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the observers, a speeding car rammed into the bus from behind and the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and the bus overturned after hitting the divider, injuring many students in the accident

The mishap led to a major traffic jam on the Shamshabad route, bringing vehicles to a standstill for some time. Police and local officials reached the spot and restored traffic after the bus was moved aside using a crane.

Tags

School bus accidentShamshabadStudents injuredschool excursionHyderabad road accidentRishi School
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Union Ministers, leaders attend grand opening of BMS Office

Union Ministers, leaders attend grand opening of BMS Office

National News

More
Share it
X