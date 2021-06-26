Maoist leader Haribushan's wife Sammakka too dies of COVID-19

Three days after the death of Maoist leader Yapa Narayana aka Haribhushan due to COVID-19, his wife Bejjeri Sammakka too succumbed to the infection.

Haribhushan died on June 21 while her wife died on June 24. The last rites were held by the Maoist party members.

According to the relatives, Sammakka, a native of Gangaram village of Mahabubabad district too joined the Maoist party. She was infected with COVID-19 a week ago and succumbed to the disease. The Maoist party is yet to confirm the death of Sammakka.