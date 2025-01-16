Maoist leader Kalumu Payi Surrenders to Police in Chhattisgarh

Kalumu Payi, a 28-year-old Area Committee Member of the banned CPI (Maoist) party, has voluntarily surrendered to the police, marking a significant turn in the ongoing conflict between Maoist insurgents and law enforcement in the region. Payi, who hails from Palwa Village in the Sookma District, made her decision amidst recent police operations, including the establishment of new camps and ongoing skirmishes with Maoist forces.

Payi joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2009 and quickly rose through the ranks, first becoming a platoon member under the command of Ramesh, the Local Operational Squad (LOS) Commander. She served in various roles, including Deputy Commander of the LOS until 2017, and later as the Commander of the LOS in Jan Malaysia. In 2020, she was promoted to the Area Committee and elected as the Commander for the Malaysia unit.

Notably, in June 2021, Payi married Madhavi Bhima, also a member of the Kerlapal Area Committee, in a ceremony that took place in the Gonge forest area under the leadership of another divisional committee member, Jaggu. Throughout her time with the Maoists, she participated in numerous violent incidents as directed by senior leaders and was reportedly carrying a reward of Rs. 4 lakhs for her capture.

Recent developments, including a series of firefights between Maoist insurgents and police, as well as deteriorating health conditions, contributed to Payi's decision to leave the group. Disheartened by perceived discrimination from top leaders within the Maoist party, she recognized the selfish interests of the organization and sought a new beginning.

The district police have witnessed a trend of Maoist members surrendering in response to the amenities and rehabilitation programs offered by the Telangana government. In light of these developments, authorities are urging remaining members of the Maoist party to follow Payi's example and return to mainstream society.

The police administration reassures those who surrender that they will receive support for their rehabilitation and livelihood, emphasizing the path toward a better life outside of insurgency.