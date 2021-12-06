Maoist militant held in Mulugu

Maoist militant who burnt a road-roller was arrested by the police on Monday. Revealing the details to media, OSD Shobhan Kumar that the Maoist set the road roller on fire on Royyuru village outskirts of Eturunagaram.

The arrested was identified as Durgaiah (30), a native of Royyuru. The police said that the Durgaiah who is a JCB driver contacted the Maoist senior leader Damodar to settle a dispute related to his agricultural land.

Taking advantage of the dispute, the Maoists forced Durgaiah to do everything they asked in the view of Maoist martyrs week celebrations. Durgaiah said that he burnt the road roller brought by him near Royyuru outskirts on December 2 and left the papers in the spot that are given by Maoist leader Damodar.

The police registered a case against Durgaiah and arrested him.