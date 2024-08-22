Maoists kill woman cadre on suspicion

Kothagudem: A female cadre who served as the head of a protection unit in the Andhra-Odisha border region was allegedly killed by the CPI (Maoist) leadership after she was identified as a police informant.



In a statement to the media on Wednesday, Ganesh, the secretary of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), disclosed the details of the death of Neelso, also known as Banti Radha (Pallepati Radha), a cadre from Balaji Nagar (new Indira Nagar), which is close to ECIL in Hyderabad.

Following her completion of the Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) program, Radha joined the Maoists in 2018. She has been a military teacher, a member of the Dalam, and the commander of a protection team for the past six years.

A reward of one lakh rupees was announced on her head.

Police allegedly tried to turn her into an informer by putting pressure on her family. At her brother’s insistence, she started providing details of the party activities to the police, Ganesh stating, adding this made the party take a decision to kill her.

According to soruces, Radha’s body was left behind in a jungle near Chennapuram in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district, which is bordered by Telangana and Chhattisgarh. After locating the body, the local police opened an investigation into the incident.